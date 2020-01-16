There's an undeniable energy that comes with the start of a new year. Everything is fresh and exciting, good habits are a whole lot easier to form, and it feels like there's more time in the day for self-care.
It's only natural that eventually this momentum will slow as we fall back into our routines, which is why it's important to carve out time to maintain it — even if it's something as small as our nails. We're calling for BNE (big nail energy) in 2020, and we've already got our eyes on a manicure that combines two of our favourite trends: glitter and ombré.
What's more, this look is easy enough to DIY between your Sunday meal prep and meditation. Not your speed? Hitting a salon before a nice dinner out works, too — it's your 2020 after all! Over 146,000 Instagram posts tagged with #GlitterOmbreNails can't be wrong, so click ahead to preview some of our favourites.