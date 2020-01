Exactly How To Initiate Sex Without Feeling Awkward

If you’re in a long-term relationship and feel like you never have time for sex, talk to your partner and see if they’re open to scheduling it . Pick one night a week — or every other week, or once a month — and set a calendar reminder. Of course, if either of you isn’t feeling it when that night comes, you don’t have to keep to the date — but planning ahead will make sure you both have your schedules free and are in the right frame of mind.