Looks like Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s breakup didn’t stick — the pair have made it Instagram official again. Tatum and Jessie J (real name Jessica Cornish) had previously dated in October 2018 and broke up in December 2019 after dating for a year. They have seemingly rekindled their relationship after being spotted spending time together earlier this month with Tatum’s daughter, Everly, People reports. Now, Tatum has upped the ante by sharing an intimate photo of the couple on Instagram looking cosier than ever before. In the photo, the pair sport unicorn hats with Jessie kissing Tatum’s cheek.
“Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” Tatum wrote in the caption of the photo.
Tatum then followed up this post with another photo of Jessie, captioning the photo by calling her a “sculpture of magic.”
Jessie was Tatum’s first relationship after his divorce from Jenna Dewan. Dewan and Tatum, who were married for nine years and had one daughter together, announced their split in April 2018, and completed their divorce filings by the end of that year.
While Jessie never confirmed whether the song “Simply In Love” was about Tatum, perhaps fans can expect some new music inspired by their rekindling.
