Film Twitter’s favourite night of the year is just around the corner. In case you’re not a certified cinephile, that night would be the 92nd annual Academy Awards.
The final shindig of awards season, the Oscars are the most coveted entertainment event of the year. In the months leading up to it, critics and moviegoers alike speculate who will take home the 8.5pound statuettes in categories including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Original Song, and more.
When the night finally arrives, every performer and filmmaker hits the red carpet in their glitzy ensembles and gives the same canned line about the awards not being that important. They’re just doing what they love. But we all know they secretly love the competition and every nominated individual is hoping that their name is called — and that it’s not a mistake (ahem, La La Land).
The Oscars are facing some pretty serious backlash right now thanks to their exclusion of women and people of colour from the nominations. This despite 2019 being a great year for women directors and people of colour. Nonetheless, if you’re still down to watch the Oscars, here’s what you need to know.
When are the 2020 Oscars?
The 92nd Oscars will be held in the early hours of Monday 9th February 2020 for us in the UK, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. For those who aren’t lucky enough to be invited, or simply prefer the comfort of their own couch, the ceremony will be televised live on Sky Cinema at 1 am GMT. If you’re just here for fashion and not films, the red carpet will air at 11:30 pm.
Who is the host of the 2020 Oscars?
Seems like the Academy is really leaning into the whole no-host thing. For the second year in a row, the Oscars will be hostless, according to Deadline. Instead, all of the night’s best jokes, rants, and moments will come courtesy of the presenters, musical performers, and award winners themselves.
Which 2020 Oscars nominations are the ones to watch?
In case you missed it, the 2020 Oscars nominations are very white and very male. Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, and Lupita Nyong'o were among the performers snubbed. Greta Gerwig somehow wasn’t nominated for Best Director. And Joker pulled in a whopping 11 nominations. Heavy sigh.
Still, we’ll be watching to see if Joker wins Best Picture, which is notoriously the last award presented; if Renée Zellweger will take home another Best Actress award for Judy; and who will take home the Oscar for Best Director. My money’s on a man.
