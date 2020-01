Like all of the Stockholm-based brand’s conscious products, this collection is made almost entirely with sustainable materials. “Experimenting with new, interesting sustainable materials and technologies is mainly done through our Conscious Exclusive collections ,” Ostblom explains. “The sports collection consists of materials that we first tried out in our Conscious Exclusive collections and then scaled up to use in other collections.” The sportswear collection, in particular, utilises recycled polyester and polyamide, as well as BCI-grade (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton. “We are gradually introducing more and more sustainable materials into our range as our ambition is to only use recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030,” says Ostblom.