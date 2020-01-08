The genius effect of the pre-highlight is not only a more natural sheen, but it's faster, easier, and makes skin look so radiant, you'll likely reach for less makeup overall. "When your skin is really bright and glowing, like it is covered in liquid highlighter, you don't really want to fully cover it," DeRoest explains. "Think about your pre-highlighted skin like a sunroom window and your foundation as a sheer curtain — it should diffuse the brightness, but the light will still shine through."