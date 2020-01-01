A Quiet Place II Is Still Silent & The People Aren’t Worth Saving

The first full trailer for A Quiet Place II is finally here. The sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 thriller picks up right where the first movie left off, as the Abbott family composed of Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe continue to fight for their lives in complete silence, or risk becoming, well, dead.
If you watched the first movie and wondered how the heck the Abbotts ended up in Silentville, it appears that this question will officially be answered in the sequel. At the beginning of the new trailer, Blunt’s character is shown driving through what at first glance appears to be a normal town on a sunny day. She reaches into the backseat to soothe her now-deceased son, telling him, “It's okay.”
Less than a minute later she looks back forward to see that things are far from okay. Townspeople are running and screaming amok, as the monsters descend from somewhere, crashing into cars and buses, while Blunt drives zig-zag down the street. Krasinski’s character, Lee, is mentioned, but not shown on screen — so it looks like he’s sticking to his promise not to return in the sequel. As the trailer continues, viewers realize this sequel is more than the typical origin story.
The Abbotts will also be “forced to venture into the unknown, [where] they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path,” per the film’s official synopsis.
With the introduction of characters played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou in the trailer, one presumes that these new threats will be of the human variety. People that, according to Murphy’s character, are “not the kind of people worth saving.”
