Sharon Stone Got Kicked Off Bumble Because People Couldn’t Believe It Was Actually Her

Will the real Sharon Stone please stand up? Turns out, she's been hanging out on the dating app Bumble, but, unfortunately, no one believes her. "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account," Stone tweeted on 30 December. "Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive."
To prove she had been blocked, Stone even shared the official message from Bumble, which stated the dating app received "several reports about her profile being fake." Jokes on those guys, though, since they could have dated the real Sharon Stone.
Don't worry this dating story has a happy ending. When Bumble caught wind of what had happened, they unblocked Stone's account and "ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling!" tweeted Clare O'Connor, Bumble's editorial director. "Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey."
Bumble's official account used this as a friendly reminder to everyone in their community to verify their profiles. "Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!" Bumble joked.
AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝— Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) December 30, 2019
There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)— Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019
It's probably safe to assume that Stone's now going to have more honey than she knows what to do with. But who knows, this mishap may even have some career impact. "Would read a 1,000 page book about Sharon Stone’s dating app adventures," journalist Ashley Spencer tweeted. Honestly, same.
Would read a 1,000 page book about Sharon Stone’s dating app adventures. https://t.co/awce6gOnch— Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) December 30, 2019
