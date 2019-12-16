Kylie Jenner Performing “Rise & Shine” For Justin Bieber Proves 2019 Is The Most Memeable Year Ever

Kylie Jenner. Mogul. Mum. Pop singer? The latter title isn’t too far-fetched. With a little convincing from Justin Bieber, Jenner recently blessed guests at a charity art auction with an original performance of her viral hit “Rise and Shine.”
The charity event was hosted by Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Friday and benefitted LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts. The star-studded guest list included Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as well as Jaden Smith, who were all in for a treat when the youngest Kardashian-Jenner took the mic.
Drink in hand and wearing a trendy white jumpsuit, Jenner stepped up and delivered her first live performance of “Rise and Shine.” Naturally, everyone in attendance lost their shit, particularly Bieber, who ran and jumped on Smith in excitement.
Jenner was first propelled into internet-singing stardom after a clip of her waking baby Stormi up with the phrase went viral. This sparked a plethora of “Rise and Shine” memes and merchandise. Rumours swirled that the billionaire was going to sue others for using the phrase, but Jenner quickly shut them down.
“I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters,” Jenner tweeted. “Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.”
Kylie Jenner, the singer. What a year.
