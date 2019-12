Ryan Reynolds Roasts That Peloton Ad With A Familiar Face

Peloton’s unfortunately miscalibrated spot followed Grace through a year of at-home stationary biking, starting with her husband’s tactless decision to gift his wife workout equipment. The internet went berserk, wondering why one’s spouse would ever think it’s a good idea to surprise them with an exercise bike for Christmas (y'all, there are so many other gift options ). It was also hard to ignore how unhappy and terrified Grace looked as she inexplicably vlogged her entire Peloton journey, though the character insisted the bike changed her life for the better.