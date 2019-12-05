Charlize Theron Reveals The Diabolical Way Harvey Weinstein Pitted Women Against Each Other

More than two years after The New York Times first published an article detailing accusations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein, actresses are still sharing new horror stories. Charlize Theron, who stars in Bombshell, about another horror story involving sexual misconduct in the workplace (this time at Fox), spoke to the Times about the ways that Weinstein would pit women against each other.
"Pitting women against each other? He was really, really good at that," she explained. "There was a lot of, like, 'Well, I’m talking to Gwyneth for this movie …' One of his lines was that Renée [Zellweger] and I slept with him to get jobs. There was no limit to him. Even in the sexual favours, he would still pit us against each other."
Zellweger spoke vaguely about her experience with Weinstein in an interview with Vulture when the outlet profiled her ahead of the release of her new film, Judy.
"It’s a hard thing to talk about in this context," she said. "It’s such a big topic. And it’s personal and it’s not. And it’s something that’s always been there and the shift is overdue and you could feel it coming for a while and it was inevitable. And thank God. But, in some ways, I feel: Oh gosh, I allowed for the tiny cuts that just seemed like, ‘Oh, this is just how it’s always been.’ But I was never a victim of it.”
However, she ceded that she may have been "on the receiving end of something that I don’t even know about, in conversations that I wasn’t privy to."
Weinstein's trial on charges of predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual act, and first-degree and third-degree rape, is slated to begin in January 2020.
