"I think sometimes we forget, because we grew up on the Disney fairy tales, that Pinocchio takes you on a ride; there's a lot of dark moments in every fairy tale," Frozen II co-director and head of Disney animation, Jennifer Lee, tells Refinery29, adding that she and her team know how far they can push their youngest audience members. "If it challenges them and it takes them to sometimes scary places, they go on that ride, they reach out, they learn from it, they take it internal. It isn't a horror film, but it's saying there are moments where you're on the edge of your seat and you are scared in life. That happens."