Was Julia Roberts Really Suggested To Play Harriet Tubman In A Movie?

Imagine suggesting Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman when Scarlett Johansson exists. https://t.co/k6cc8rxvGJ— Elu Thankful 🧝🏻♀️🌻 (@Strangeland_Elf) November 20, 2019
I read this as “Julia Roberts was suggested by Harriet Tubman to play studio exec” and it made more sense https://t.co/ax7ynNUXvv— Rembert Browne (@rembert) November 20, 2019
So... wait... was the exec expecting Julia Roberts to go full-on Blackface like Birth of a Nation OR just completely ignore the source material like Emma Stone in Aloha? I HAVE QUESTIONS!!! 🤯 https://t.co/q6wvH0C41y— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) November 20, 2019
I guess Scarlett Johansson was otherwise engaged. https://t.co/EJIMBCQFuT— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) November 20, 2019
Can’t believe that some studio head wanted to cast Julia Roberts as Harriet Tubman! pic.twitter.com/LM1yBF1XiR— Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) November 20, 2019
What I imagine the tension in the room was like in that general meeting when that studio exec suggested to Julia Roberts that she could play Harriet Tubman.— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 20, 2019
pic.twitter.com/SNm3U8B0z8
A live look at studio execs pitching the ever-so-great idea of casting Julia Roberts as Harriet Tubman... pic.twitter.com/bbgF5NtWEM— Jayson (@miniivann) November 20, 2019
This is, of course, just jokes. No way could Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman. She’s obviously way too tall. Hollywood, get it together.— hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) November 20, 2019
Hollywood wanted Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman because Booger MacFarland and Justin Bieber were unavailable— John Lurie (@lurie_john) November 20, 2019