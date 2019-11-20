Was Julia Roberts Really Suggested To Play Harriet Tubman In A Movie?

“I wanted to turn Harriet Tubman's life, which I’d studied in college, into an action-adventure movie,” the writer explained. “The climate in Hollywood, however, was very different back then. I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, ‘This script is fantastic. Let's get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman.’ When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, ‘It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.’”

