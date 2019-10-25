Kiersey Clemons: “J.D. really focused on pitching the movie as a whole, rather than the character, because anytime an actor hears that there’s a creature or a monster in a movie, you’re kind of turned off. That was the first thing he tackled, explaining this creature and that mysterious manner in which we’re going to see it, and what it was inspired by. And then I got to really create Jenn. She doesn’t have much dialogue, so her personality and her character are all based on the ways you see her surviving. Like the way that she reacts to the suitcase of clothes that washes up on the beach — you get insight into her style, and what she thinks is funny.”