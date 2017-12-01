What truly struck me about The Shape Of Water, however, was its major, not-so-thinly-veiled message: That there is perhaps nothing as important in this world than empathy. If we can even just consider putting outside our differences, the possibilities for love are endless. And in a time where our country is more divided than ever, that's a much-needed reminder. If you've ever felt invisible and desperately wanted to be seen — even just for a moment — you'll find yourself reflected here. And if you're someone who has a hard time accepting those who aren't like you, allow me to suggest that you, my friend, might need to see The Shape Of Water more than anyone.