If I had one complaint about the Oscar-nominated film The Shape Of Water, it's that we didn't get to see the fish penis . It's not that I wanted to see it, per se, but I also...kind of wanted to see it? Wouldn't you be curious about the genitalia that convinced Sally Hawkins to give up human life and dive into the ocean and grow gills? Regardless, the wondering is over. Ere, the 23-year-old creator behind XenoCat Artifacts , has made a dildo inspired by the fish penis we never got to see — in case you needed ideas for how to celebrate come (pun intended) Oscars night.