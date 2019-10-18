In Armie Hammer’s Wounds, Cockroaches Are Just Half The Horror

The ending has been very polarising for people! I hope it’s a conversation starter. The ending was the number one thing in my original pitch. I wanted to end it where I did because this is a story about how a person gets to this point [in his life,] not what happens afterwards. Not to spoil it too much, but Will gets to the point in his life where he is so lost and confused. He’s pushed away everyone who has ever cared about him. He doesn’t know where he is anymore in life. He decides to dive into something he doesn’t really understand, this force he doesn’t get. He wants something to define him and his existence. These insecurities in your 30s and late 20s, it can put people on weird paths. You’re so lost that you try to latch onto something that gives meaning to your life. Whether that’s alcohol or drugs or joining a cult or a hate group, I think that all comes from a place of fear and anxiety.