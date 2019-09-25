Hammer plays Will, a New Orleans bartender who gets in over his head after he takes a cell phone from some aggressive patrons, and keeps it. Little does he know, there’s some fucked up stuff on there, and it seems to be causing every cockroach in the city to crawl over his house. Disturbing and mysterious things ensue, punctuated with longing, sexy stares between Hammer and co-star Zazie Beetz, who is not his wife. That role is filled by Dakota Johnson, who appears to confront her husband about something in the trailer: “You’re acting guilty as shit,” she says. Judging by the ominous soundtrack, he's definitely hiding something.



Directed by Babak Anvari, Wounds will be playing at London Film Festival and on Netflix from 18th October, right in time for Halloween. If you’re not into large bugs, this one’s probably not for you. However, if you’re into Armie Hammer in faded t-shirts, you’re in luck. See for yourself when you watch the full trailer, below: