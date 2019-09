When The Social Network ended, we had no idea the part Facebook would play in shaping the subsequent decade . The movie came out so early in the arc of Facebook’s place in society that it didn’t even address its transition to becoming the platform our extended relatives post outdated memes to our walls, let alone its role in one of the most contentious elections in modern history. “Fake news” wasn’t even part of the cultural lexicon yet. Cambridge Analytica and its influence on the 2016 presidential election alone is material enough for its own feature. Maybe Sorkin is right. A sequel to the film that introduced us all to a somehow even more melancholy cover of “Creep” by Radiohead might be ripe for the writing.