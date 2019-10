The Crown was a game changer for Netflix . It has brought in Emmys and Golden Globes for Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1 and 2, as well as awards for John Lithgow, who portrayed Winston Churchill. The series as a whole has also earned nominations for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series for both seasons. Already, seasons 3’s release is eagerly awaited, even more so with the announcement that Olivia Colman would be taking over the role of the queen for the next two seasons. Among viewers, the sentiment is the same. Both season 1 and 2 have a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix has seen what the people want and is taking big steps to give them even more of it.