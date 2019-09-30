Bella Hadid Returns To Her Signature Hair Look For Paris Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram

Walking 4 @balenciaga ! Can’t wrap my head around the genius @demnagvasalia having me, But from the bottom of my heart, to watch you work and be a small part of your large vision will be something that I will never forget....🖤The most radical team from the core.....nothing like the Balenciaga house ....next level 👑🌬🖤 @ingegrognard @hollismithhead 🖤