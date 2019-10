Jonathan Van Ness Is Ready To Talk About Being HIV-Positive

Van Ness did not come out on Queer Eye because he felt that the environment of the show is geared more toward lighter topics, but he did not want to invalidate the importance of the show. Instead, he wanted to use his story as a way to show that everyone can be healed.“These are all difficult subjects to talk about on a makeover show about hair and makeup. That doesn’t mean Queer Eye is less valid, but I want people to realise you’re never too broken to be fixed.”