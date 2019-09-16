Jenny Slate Is Bringing Her First Ever Comedy Special To Netflix

View this post on Instagram

MY NETFLIX STANDUP COMEDY SPECIAL “Stage Fright” COMES OUT 10/22 on @netflixisajoke! It’s part stand-up, part documentary about my family, my fears, my heart, and a lot of other things that will make you laugh. Directed by my @gillianrobespierre, shot by @miss_ashcon, produced by @bettyholm & @smroma, edited by @betsykagen & music by @slhjenkins ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thanks to all of these women for their companionship and very good hard work. Also, this donkey is not in the special. The main animal is ME.