“For sure. You have your whole resume, but they don’t. I don’t really fault them yet, but I do think it’s something women deal with a little more than men. it becomes like any other challenge. Half of the battle is just talking to yourself and telling yourself in the mirror, It’s not my business what they think. They’ll learn when I do a good job. Don’t get caught up in the momentness of it. There are moments in Tall Girl where we see Jodi have a moment in the mirror with herself. It’s a similar thing. It’s not your business anymore what they think about you. Your business is to go, get on that stage, and be the best you can be.”