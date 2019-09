This Is How To Get The New iPhone Before It Sells Out

The cat's out of the bag — iPhone 11 is here , and tech enthusiasts and Instagram influencers alike cannot wait to get their hands on it. From the multiple cameras to the gorgeous new colours (sign me up for that lavender and midnight green!) to the ability to take selfie videos in slow motion (dubbed the "slofie" by Apple), this new iPhone edition is not one to sleep on. If you're itching to get your hands on one, you should remember you're not alone and these babies are likely to sell out faster than Kylie Lip Kits. Luckily for us, Apple is prepared for the onslaught of new orders and has made pre-ordering any of these three gorgeous new phones as simple as possible — and we've got all the deets, ahead.