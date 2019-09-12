This Is How To Get The New iPhone Before It Sells Out

The cat's out of the bag — iPhone 11 is here, and tech enthusiasts and Instagram influencers alike cannot wait to get their hands on it. From the multiple cameras to the gorgeous new colours (sign me up for that lavender and midnight green!) to the ability to take selfie videos in slow motion (dubbed the "slofie" by Apple), this new iPhone edition is not one to sleep on. If you're itching to get your hands on one, you should remember you're not alone and these babies are likely to sell out faster than Kylie Lip Kits. Luckily for us, Apple is prepared for the onslaught of new orders and has made pre-ordering any of these three gorgeous new phones as simple as possible — and we've got all the deets, ahead.
When Can I Pre-order The New iPhone 11?
You can order the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starting this Friday, September 13, at 1 p.m. BST. This is a little different than previous years, when pre-ordering started at midnight in the US.
How Do I Prep To Pre-order The New iPhone?
Apple has done a very nice thing for us iPhone lovers and made pre-ordering super easy. You can literally prepare to pre-order by getting pre-approved for the Apple iPhone Upgrade program or getting pre-approved for a trade-in and monthly payments. If you aren't interested in the monthly payment plans and want to pay in full, you can add the new iPhone of your choice to your Apple Store Favourites now for easy access to pre-ordering come Friday morning.
When Will The New iPhone Be Released In Stores?
If you're looking to play before you pay, you'll have to wait a little longer. The new iPhones will be hitting stores across the country on September 20, though if you hate lines, you may want to just pre-order.
How Much Does The iPhone 11 Cost?
Of the three new iPhones to choose from, the iPhone 11 is the cheapest, comes in one size (6.1 inches), and starts at £729. The iPhone 11 Pro (which boasts three cameras and a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display) will set you back £1049. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is similar to the Pro, but has a 6.5-inch screen and a price tag of £1149. All of these new iPhones are eligible for trade-in discounts and the iPhone Upgrade Program.
How Does The Apple iPhone Upgrade Program Work?
The Apple iPhone Upgrade Program allows you to always have the latest iPhone, with the added bonus of Apple Care, for a monthly price. You'll get to change up your iPhone every year and can add on theft and loss protection as well. The program works with your carrier, but has you buying your phone directly through Apple, which means you're able to use the same iPhone across multiple carriers should you decide to switch midyear. The cost depends on the iPhone you choose.
