Millie Bobby Brown is taking a break from hanging out in the Upside Down to produce movies. The Stranger Things breakout actress is producing A Time Lost, an upcoming Netflix drama which she and sister Paige Brown are developing based on an original story.
The new film, which is currently in development, is about two feuding Long Island families whose tensions come to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer, reports Variety.
“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing,” said Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown in a statement. “It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It’s been a labor of love, literally.”
Translation? This film will likely make us cry. Everyone acquire some environmentally-friendly hankies in anticipation.
The film will be written by Anna Klassen, a screenwriter whose credits include a much buzzed about J.K. Rowling biopic. She is currently writing Netflix’s Dorothy & Alice, a film about the friendship between the two iconic characters from literature.
"Millie Bobby Brown asked me to write a movie for her... is probably the coolest sentence I will ever write," tweeted Klassen. "I'm so excited to write this film and share a story that is deeply personal to Millie and her family."
It’s unclear if Brown will star in the feature, as Variety reports that thus far, no actors have been cast in the project. However, as a producer, the 15-year-old (!!!) has at least one other major project under her belt. In 2018, it was announced that Brown is working on a film series about Enola Holmes, the younger, also sleuthing sister of famous detective Sherlock. Brown is set to star in the films, which have yet to receive a release date.
In addition to a potential season 4 of Stranger Things, Brown will star in the upcoming film The Thing About Jellyfish based on Ali Benjamin’s novel of the same name.
