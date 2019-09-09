Justin Bieber Is A Wife Guy Now

"Honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do," he replied. "It's not only reassuring to her it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to. I'm not forcing it down anyone's throat, YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too. This is my life. Unfollow me if you don't like what I post."