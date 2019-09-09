Justin Bieber Is A Wife Guy Now

Justin Bieber loves his wife Hailey Bieber, and he doesn't care who knows it. And he especially doesn't care if they don't care. Bieber often sings his wife's praises on social media, so much that one follower got a little tired of it. The follower responded to a photo he shared of Hailey without make-up, criticising the couple's frequent online displays of affection and the Biebs was having none of it.
"Making a girl blush over here," she replied.
Then, like a wrecking ball came the backlash. "You don't need to do this," an Instagram user commented. "If you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that 'YOU'RE IN LOVE.'"
But, Justin says he's well within his rights to honour his wife, British spelling and all, thank you very much.
"Honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do," he replied. "It's not only reassuring to her it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to. I'm not forcing it down anyone's throat, YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too. This is my life. Unfollow me if you don't like what I post."
The couple's social media antics often result in some, shall we say, miscommunications. Hailey recently left a comment that had many thinking a baby was on the way for the married couple when she told Kylie Jenner her pictures were giving her "baby fever." However, she was just showing some love. Or, rather, honouring Jenner's baby publicly.
