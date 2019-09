In 1994, I was 7 years old and lived on the outskirts of a village called Bishop's Cleeve in Gloucestershire. When news broke of the horror unfolding at Fred and Rose West's house, just 20 minutes away in Gloucester, I was blissfully unaware and managed to remain largely so until 2011, when ITV's BAFTA-winning, Emily Watson and Dominic West -starring drama Appropriate Adult aired. Watching it, I was dumbfounded. I stared in disbelief as the hellish activities that had occurred inside the Wests' home unfolded on screen: the sexual abuse, the incest, the murders and the bodies buried under the house and garden. Subsequent research told me that Rose had actually grown up in Bishop's Cleeve and Fred had lived there for several years. How had I not known? I mean, I had known, but I hadn't really known.