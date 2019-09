Others think it could be a tribute to himself and the last few years spent recovering from a very public divorce and custody battle. Pitt has been forthcoming about his emotional growth since then. "I do remember a few spots along the road where I've become absolutely tired of myself. And this is a big one. These moments have always been a huge generator for change," he told GQ in 2017. "For me every misstep has been a step toward epiphany, understanding, some kind of joy... It's those very things that shape us, those very things that offer growth, that make the world a better place, oddly enough, ironically. That make us better."