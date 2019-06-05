Brad Pitt Must Save Human Life As We Know It In Ad Astra Trailer

Yes, I'd trust Brad Pitt with the fate of the universe. In the trailer for new film Ad Astra, he's enlisted with exactly that as an astronaut named Roy who must go in search of his missing father somewhere in space. Sixteen years ago, his father went missing on a space mission that Roy believed was to search for extraterrestrial life. However, after a mysterious "surge" begins harming the earth, he's told the truth: His father went to space to experiment with an extremely dangerous and classified material, and Roy must go find him before it destroys the solar system.
“All life could be destroyed,” he's told ahead of his new mission. “We’re counting on you to find out what’s happening out there."
The film finally has a 20th September release date after a number of pushbacks, which is good for us, since we probably wouldn't be able to handle Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and space at the same time. Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland join Pitt in Ad Astra, and the film is directed by James Gray, with whom Pitt previously collaborated for The Lost City of Z.
“What I’m trying to do is the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie and to basically say, ‘Space is awfully hostile to us,’" Gray told Collider during filming. "It’s kind of a Heart of Darkness story about traveling to the outer edge of our solar system. I have a lot of hopes for it but it is certainly ambitious."
Watch the trailer for the ambitious film below.
