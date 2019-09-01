What People Are Searching For On Pinterest As Autumn Approaches

Much as you probably don't want to admit it, summer is pretty much over. We're into September now, a time when many of us take stock (and a breath) before the madness of Christmas kicks into gear.
According to the folks at Pinterest, it's also a time when Brits start searching for inspiration in four key areas – all relating to streamlining and improving our lifestyles.
"Over the years, we’ve seen the end of summer become a distinct and significant moment on Pinterest when people want to make personal changes to refresh their routines, set goals, get organised and most importantly, stay positive," says Pinterest's Enid Hwang.
"We call this mindset ‘back to life’ and find that people have a specific intent around what they’re thinking and feeling as they use Pinterest."
So, scroll through this slideshow to find out which searches are really proving popular on Pinterest right now.