Your September Horoscope, Revealed

There’s a shared spirit of inquiry on September 1, when messenger planet Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. We’re looking to transform ourselves from within while the planet of rebellion moves in reverse. Use September 8’s energy to overcome your fears when agile Mercury trines Pluto, the great revealer. This is a day that honours bravery and requires deep introspection before taking action. Approach your plans with precision when warrior planet Mars trines taskmaster Saturn on September 9. This transit allows us to approach our timelines with a spirit of proactivity and helps us to create better guidelines for ourselves. Avoid getting carried away with your progress on September 12 when fiery Mars squares favourable Jupiter. Remember that it’s okay to take breaks and analyse your progress before continuing to move forward. Are you looking to find the right words to tell someone how you fee l? They’ll come to you on September 13, when clever Mercury conjuncts charismatic Venus.