Your September Horoscope, Revealed

All is not as it seems on September 21, when Jupiter squares imaginative Neptune. Be wary of anyone who attempts to promise you the world while these two planets are at odds — this energy holds more style than substance. The Sun brightens the diplomatic sign of Libra on September 23, boosting our ability to read social cues and need for fairness. It’s a beautiful time of year to get together with friends and reconnect with acquaintances that you’d like to get to know better. A positive New Moon Libra greets us on September 28 at 2:26 p.m. EST, encouraging us to connect with others and reinvest our time in our relationships. The month winds up on a celebratory note as material Venus sextiles bountiful Jupiter. Make sure that you’ve got plans on September 28 during this lucky transit.