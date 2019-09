The Accessories Were The Real Winner Of Afropunk 2019

This year, the festival more than delivered on the fashion front. Folks stepped out in head-turning ensembles that showcased their imagination, individuality, and cultural pride. Vibrant palettes were everywhere, as were vivid prints and multidimensional textures. Accessories are always a standout at Afropunk — you're likely to see just about everything, including chunky metallic jewellery, patterned fanny packs, and larger-than-life footwear. Undoubtedly, the festival doubles as one massive fashion show, and the competition for best dressed is stiff. As challenging as it was, we've managed to round up our favourite street style looks from Afropunk 2019.