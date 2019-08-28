The Accessories Were The Real Winner Of Afropunk 2019

Afropunk 2019 has come and gone, but the hyper-creative street style of its attendees will live on indefinitely. The annual event — which launched in Brooklyn, New York, but has since spread to London, Johannesburg, Atlanta, and Paris — shines the spotlight on all things B=black culture. From art to activism, film to fashion, Afropunk is the epicentre for black creativity, and it's just as much an education as it is an exploration and celebration of identity. In other words, if you've been in somewhat of a style rut and in need of a sartorial shake-up, this is the place to be.
This year, the festival more than delivered on the fashion front. Folks stepped out in head-turning ensembles that showcased their imagination, individuality, and cultural pride. Vibrant palettes were everywhere, as were vivid prints and multidimensional textures. Accessories are always a standout at Afropunk — you're likely to see just about everything, including chunky metallic jewellery, patterned fanny packs, and larger-than-life footwear. Undoubtedly, the festival doubles as one massive fashion show, and the competition for best dressed is stiff. As challenging as it was, we've managed to round up our favourite street style looks from Afropunk 2019.