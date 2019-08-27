Travis Scott's Surprise Netflix Doc Is All About Music, Kylie Jenner, & Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott is solidifying his place amongst rap greats with his new Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. The "Goosebumps" rapper's journey features plenty of sweet moments with girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster.
A trailer for the new documentary opens with Scott (given name Jacques Berman Webster II) watching a video of himself performing in 2014. Spoiler: He’s on a small stage with a thin crowd. This performance, while only five years ago, provides stark contrast to the recent scene at Coachella where he performed for thousands of screaming fans or his halftime show at the Super Bowl. (Fun fact: Coachella is where Scott and Jenner first met.)
The doc illustrates how Scott, now 28, went from his humble beginnings in Houston to the months surrounding his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld. Along the way, the documentary shows his personal life, which, yes, includes some moments of PDA with Jenner. In one scene he and Jenner get cosy in the back of a car and in another they kiss in front of a crowd of fans.
Stormi gets plenty of screen time, too. In the trailer, Scott picks up his daughter to show her the crowd at one of his shows. Another sweet moment shows Scott and Stormi riding a slide together at a carnival.
On Friday, Scott announced his documentary on Instagram, revealing to fans that they could get doc-related content if they came to a specific address in Houston.
"GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT," Scott wrote. "MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL. 11200 Northwest Freeway, Suite 300 Houston, TX 77092."
The VHS tapes may be a reference to the home movies that make up a big portion of the documentary and show Scott's passion for music from a young age. Scott may have come a long way from that 2014 show, but he's been working on making it big forever.
Check out the trailer below:
Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly drops on Netflix Wednesday 28th August.
