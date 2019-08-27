This May Be The Best VMAs Red Carpet That We've Seen To Date

When you're in the midst of award season, you forget how much you miss it when it's gone. Between the months of November and February, there's basically a star-studded red carpet every two weeks, ending in the mecca that is the Oscars on February 9th. But while we're still months away from anything close to the major award shows, there is one celeb-filled red carpet in our midst that's sure to fill the void.
Tonight marks MTV's big night, or as we know it, the VMAs. The Video Music Awards are always fun, ~fresh~ and full of big names. This year's celebration, however, is shaping up to be bigger than ever before. For starters, everyone's favourite fashion designer, Marc Jacobs, is being awarded with the coveted MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award for his role in shaping the way today’s musicians dress. Then there's Missy Elliot's much deserved Village Vanguard Award (who else still thinks about that golf-inspired Adidas 'fit she wore to the 2003 VMAs?). Suffice to say, we're expecting a night of fashion, music and celebrity drama that will last us well into November.
While we're excited for Lizzo to perform, the J-Sisters to dance, and a post-break up Miley sighting, what we really can't wait for is the red carpet. Will Sophie Turner show up in Louis Vuitton, or throw us for a loop like she did at the Met Gala? Will Chloe and Halle walk the carpet in matching 'fits? And what awe-inspiring look will VMA alum J.Lo wear this year? Only time will tell.
