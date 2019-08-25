Meghan Markle Thanks This London Bakery Helping Disadvantaged Women

View this post on Instagram

Since we have some new followers around here ? (#thanksvogue) we thought we would share a bit more about who Luminary is and what we do! ⠀ ⠀ Luminary is a social enterprise working to empower the UK's most disadvantaged women. We offer skills training in the art of baking, paid employment in our business and a supportive community to help women thrive. We provide a safe and professional environment where women can grow holistically – encouraging ambition, restoration and second chances. Since Luminary began in 2014, we have supported 66 women to build their career and are continually inspired by all they are achieving-- from finding employment, starting their own business, raising families, going to university-- they are accomplishing amazing things! We have recently compiled an impact report that looks at our graduates progression and measures of independence! So, if you're looking to learn more about how Luminary works, check that out (link in bio). ⠀ ⠀ #purchasewithpurpose #socialenterprise #socent #empoweringwomen #luminarybakery #bakersofinstagram