On Sunday, Enninful took to Instagram to share the first look at the cover. “For the past few months, the Duchess and I have been working together on this shared passion project: to dedicate British Vogue’s biggest issue of the year to all the remarkable women who are redefining our world for the better. We have called it – and them – our #ForcesForChange,” he wrote to caption the cover. The EIC says that he and Markle personally selected every cover star for their positive contributions to the world. “The 16th slot will appear as a mirror on the printed cover, and was included at the special request of the Duchess to show that you – that all of us, in fact – are part of this moment too,” Enninful wrote.