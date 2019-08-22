On Tuesday, Lovato shared a video to Instagram which featured Will Ferrell, announcing that the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer was the newest cast member to join his movie Eurovision. In the video, Lovato can be seen blowing out Ferrell's "homemade" birthday cake for her, while next to a film slate that reads Eurovision.
"y’all, Will Ferrell made me a cake...from scratch," Lovato wrote in the Instagram caption. "It looks completely professional and store bought so I’m not at all suspicious that he baked it himself in all of his free time."
Advertisement
Eurovision, the Netflix movie, takes its inspiration from the real singing competition, which pits artists from various European countries against each other. In Ferrell's movie — which he co-wrote with Andrew Steele and will be directed by David Dobkin — Ferrell plays Lars Erickssong, an Icelandic musician who, along with partner Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams), attempt to win the Eurovision competition.
Though Lovato is primarily known for her music career, she began as an actress with Barney & Friends. As a teenager, she appeared on Disney Channel, first on in-between-commercial series As the Bell Rings and then in the Camp Rock franchise in 2008. She later headlined sitcom Sonny With a Chance, about the new player on an All That-like sketch series. Her final live action film appearance was in Camp Rock 2 in 2010, though she did recently voice a princess in animated film Charming in 2018.
Following a hospitalisation reportedly due to drug use in 2018 after many years sober, Lovato has recommitted to getting healthy, and took some time away from the spotlight to focus on her sobriety. Now that she's ready to return to new projects, it's exciting to see her return to form as a comedic actor. Will her character out-sing Lars and Sigrit on stage? Stay tuned...
Advertisement