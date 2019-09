Demi Lovato Reportedly Did Not Overdose On Heroin

TMZ is reporting that Demi Lovato has been hospitalised in L.A. after what may have been a heroin overdose . The outlet spoke to law enforcement and determined that just before noon PST on Tuesday, the singer was transported from a house in the Hollywood Hills to a hospital and is currently being treated. The LAPD confirmed to Refinery29 that a 25-year-old woman was transported by the fire department to the hospital for a possible overdose and is now in stable condition.