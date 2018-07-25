Demi Lovato Reportedly Did Not Overdose On Heroin

According to a source for TMZ, Demi Lovato did not overdose on heroin. The singer was reportedly given Narcan, a substance used to counter the effects of opioids, though it is unclear what specific drug was the cause of the reported overdose.
TMZ is reporting that Demi Lovato has been hospitalised in L.A. after what may have been a heroin overdose. The outlet spoke to law enforcement and determined that just before noon PST on Tuesday, the singer was transported from a house in the Hollywood Hills to a hospital and is currently being treated. The LAPD confirmed to Refinery29 that a 25-year-old woman was transported by the fire department to the hospital for a possible overdose and is now in stable condition.
"I'm sorry that I'm here again / I promise I'll get help / It wasn't my intention/ I'm sorry to myself," the last lines read.
Friend and fellow singer Ariana Grande has reacted to the news, tweeting "i love u @ddlovato."
Refinery29 has reached out to Lovato's team for comment. This is a developing story.
