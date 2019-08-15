We Now Know What Jordyn Woods' Mysterious New Arm Tattoo Says

Update: Since Jordyn Woods slyly debuted her biggest tattoo yet on her Instagram Story last week, fans have been eager to find out what exactly this long, delicate script says. After a few red-carpet appearances this week, we finally know the real meaning: On the outside of her left forearm, it reads, "What's meant for me will never miss me." It's a quote from Al-Shafi'i — an Arab Muslim writer and theologian who lived from 767 to 820 A.D. — and is part of a longer passage that continues, "My heart is at ease knowing that what was meant for me will never miss me, and that what misses me was never meant for me."
Advertisement
Given Woods' hectic past few months, of course there's speculation now that this quote somehow alludes to the Tristan Thompson drama and subsequent fallout — but as with most things in the Kardashian-Jenner universe, we probably won't know the real story until all the people involved are ready to tell it. (On camera, of course.)
This post was originally published on August 8, 2019.
Jordyn Woods has had an eventful 2019. She launched her second fashion collection with Boohoo, she created a set of eyelashes with Eyelure, she graced the cover of an international magazine. Oh, and there was that whole Tristan Thompson drama back in February. Needless to say, she's got a lot going on, and now, she's adding an exclamation point to what might be the most transformative year of her life with a new tattoo.
The model teased the new tat on a now-expired Instagram Story. In the blurry video, she shows off her bandaged arm, tagging her tattoo artist brother who goes by @jwoodzart on Instagram. The clear wrap runs down her entire forearm, but the brand-new ink appears to be a quote in cursive font.
While the exact text of the tattoo is still a mystery, Woods did add Drake's "Do Not Disturb" as the soundtrack to the cryptic Instagram Story. Coincidentally, the lyrics to the song touch on vulnerability and the pressures of celebrity. Could this be a hint that there's a reflective quote or maybe even Drake lyrics on Jordyn's arm?
Advertisement
It wouldn't be surprising since the 21-year-old has been very open about the ups and downs in her life following the Tristan Thompson scandal that caused a rift between her and the Kardashian-Jenner family. Most recently, she spoke to Cosmopolitan UK about the aftermath. "I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally," she told the publication in the September issue. "How can I make things right with myself, with God, and with my relationships?"
This time to herself could've also served as the perfect opportunity to think up new ink. Whatever it might be, it would be one of her biggest tats yet. She has a few works of art already, including chakras down her spine and a matching tattoo of the letter "m" on her pinky finger, which she got with Kylie Jenner. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait for Jordyn to share a close-up shot to get a better idea of the meaning behind her newest tattoo.
Advertisement