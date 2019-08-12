Spoiler alert for Avengers: Endgame.
Remember in Avengers: Endgame when Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) travel back in time to the scene of the first Avengers movie, and present-day Captain America comes face-to-face with 2012 Captain America? They stare at each other for a second like “WTF?”
That’s likely the same way Evans reacted in real-life when he saw his face and alleged text messages going viral.
Social media has been a tizzy the last few days, with people texting their “number neighbour” aka the people with the phone number one digit off from theirs. One user tried to convince everyone that she’d gotten lucky and been connected by the phone number Gods with Evans himself — but the actor quickly shut that rumour down.
“GIRL WTFSJJSE I JUST TXTED MY NUMBER NEIGHBOUR AND-” the user tweeted along with two screenshots.
The first, a screenshot of the text thread where their number neighbor said they were “America’s Ass,” a title bestowed upon Captain America’s rear end in his last Marvel film. The second photo was a FaceTime screenshot, featuring a smiling Evans.
Soon, the user’s tweet went viral and received more than 70k retweets and more than 285K likes. But to absolutely no one's surprise, Evans, an active tweeter himself, reacted to it and dismissed her claims. He retweeted the post and said, "Fake. Sorry."
Shocker. What celebrity would ever give out their number that easily, to a complete and total stranger?
Some users responded to Evans’ comment with laughing emojis and GIFs, while others, including Chrissy Teigen, were a bit more sympathetic with their responses.
“Brutal lol,” the model commented.
Definitely brutal to be called out on your fib by Chris Evans. But hey, he responded, which is all the tweeter probably wanted.
