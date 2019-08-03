View this post on Instagram
I love u dad ♾❤️you mean the world to me, You have watched me grow and stayed by my side no matter what , you are one of the best dads I could ever ask for , you showed me how to be a amazing person and let me grow up and see you drum and sit next to you on stage , thank you for all the amazing party’s and affection you show me everyday , You make me happier everyday , You always stay true to what u too and inspire me to do better everyday and watching u practice and work so hard is so amazing to see how hard working u are and how much you care and love your kids , You deserve so much , I wouldn’t be here without u , I love u to the moon and back nothing will get between our unconditional love ,Thank you for being a amazing dad and a awesome best friend I love u dad ♾❤️ @travisbarker
