Luce Is A Mesmerising, Provocative Thriller With More Questions Than Answers

Perhaps the most compelling thread in this film is its exploration of social codes, and how they can be used to create community or insulate from those outside it. It’s an issue Ms. Wilson brings up repeatedly during her class, and one we see play out in real time. Both Ms. Wilson and Luce know how to code switch, and use it as a way to earn the respect of their white peers. But Luce has the backing of white parents, who can signal their disapproval of Wilson to his white principal with one glance. Luce highlights our society’s reluctance to believe Black women above all. With a single comment from Amy, Ms. Wilson finds her reputation and sanity being questioned by this group of white adults. Similarly, when her sister has a manic episode in the school lobby, the footage Luce shows his parents ends with a white finger on the lens. It was taken by a white student.