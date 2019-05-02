Instagram has also been an integral part of discovering my hair identity and so many people have gone through the same experiences as I have. That was mind-blowing to me because I thought I was the only person who had gone through this. The power of social media allowed me to realise that I’m not the only one. Hair may seem superficial to other people, but to me, and the women who contact me, it isn’t. Eventually, I want to do hair tutorials but I actually do my hair in the bath, so I’d have to figure out a way of doing it that's more camera-friendly! It’s only in the past four years that I've realised how great my hair could look, and I always think, Who knew my hair could do this? I try and get myself out there more now and I love to show people that, yes, I had a tough childhood but it’s not like that for me anymore. I actually want to go into schools to educate young girls about natural hair. I want to tell them that it’s okay to have curly, textured hair and that it’s beautiful. I want to start workshops with parents, too, to teach them which products and methods to use to take care of curly hair.