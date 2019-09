Leighton Meester Just Went Blair-Waldorf Brunette

With all the buzz surrounding the Gossip Girl comeback , Leighton Meester (forever our Blair Waldorf) has been particularly top-of-mind this week. If you've been Googling 'where is she now?' you already know that the on-screen queen of the Upper East Side (now a 33-year-old mom, and wife to Adam Brody, another '00s TV icon thanks to his role in The O.C.) looks just as good as she did back when she was rocking a plaid padded headband on the steps of the Met. Now, with a brand-new summer hair colour, Meester's resemblance to her high-school character is almost uncanny.