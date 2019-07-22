Leighton Meester Just Went Blair-Waldorf Brunette

With all the buzz surrounding the Gossip Girl comeback, Leighton Meester (forever our Blair Waldorf) has been particularly top-of-mind this week. If you've been Googling 'where is she now?' you already know that the on-screen queen of the Upper East Side (now a 33-year-old mom, and wife to Adam Brody, another '00s TV icon thanks to his role in The O.C.) looks just as good as she did back when she was rocking a plaid padded headband on the steps of the Met. Now, with a brand-new summer hair colour, Meester's resemblance to her high-school character is almost uncanny.
Since her Gossip Girl days, Meester has been every shade of blonde from icy platinum to dark roots with heavy highlights, but shocked us all this week by returning to what we think of as her signature shade: Glossy, Blair Waldorf brunette.
Hollywood's resident celebrity colourist Justin Anderson posted a shot of Meester's new colour and trim on his Instagram, showing off her beachy lob with a noticeably darker, chestnut-brown finish.
Anderson posted the full breakdown of the colouring process on his Instagram Stories, showing how he removed the bright-blonde balayage highlights to transition the colour to a shiny, dimensional brunette. Instead of using hair dye, Anderson actually used a shine gloss, Redken's Shades EQ formula, with a dark brown shade at the root and a slightly lighter, caramel-tinged gloss from mid-shaft to ends.
Of course, Meester looks stunning with any hair colour, but this chic, shoulder-skimming lob in Blair Waldorf-esque brunette is hands-down one of our favorite looks of the last decade.
