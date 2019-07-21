These Are The World's Most Admired Women, According To A Major Poll

Nick Levine
Photo: Getty Images
The ever inspiring Michelle Obama is the world's most admired woman, according to an extensive new YouGov poll.
The lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States topped a poll in which 42,000 people from 41 different countries were asked either "Who do you truly admire?" or "Who do you most admire?"
Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II and Emma Watson complete the top five in the poll, which was conducted between March and June of this year.
Other women who make the top 20 include Chinese scientist Tu Youyou, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.
In total, 12 of the top 20 are women best known for their work in the entertainment industry, though many – such as Watson and Jolie – take on high-profile humanitarian and activist work, too.
Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and current First Lady Melanie Trump also make the top 20, which appears in full below.
1. Michelle Obama (USA)
2. Oprah Winfrey (USA)
3. Angelina Jolie (USA)
4. Queen Elizabeth II (UK)
5. Emma Watson (UK)
6. Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan)
7. Peng Liyuan (China)
8. Hillary Clinton (USA)
9. Tu YouYou (China)
10. Taylor Swift (USA)
11. Madonna (USA)
12. Angela Merkel (Germany)
13. Deepika Padukone (India)
14. Priyanka Chopra (India)
15. Ellen DeGeneres (USA)
16. Aishwarya Rai (India)
17. Sushmita Sen (India)
18. Theresa May (UK)
19. Melania Trump (Slovenia)
20. Yang Mi (China)
Queen Elizabeth II is the most admired woman among voters from the UK, YouGov added, followed by Michelle Obama, whose London talk last year sold out in minutes.
Dame Judi Dench, J.K. Rowling and Malala Yousafzai complete the top five most admired women among voters from the UK.
Meanwhile, Sir David Attenborough is the most admired man among voters from the UK, followed by Barack Obama, Prince William, Prince Harry and Bill Gates.
