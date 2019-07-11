View this post on Instagram

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex today took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy. The charity match raised vital funds and awareness for charities supported by Their Royal Highnesses. These organisations included African Parks, The Invictus Games Foundation and The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Other charities highlighted in the event: The English Schools Swimming Association, Fields in Trust, Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, The Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, Irish Guards Appeal, Map Action, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, Rhino Conservation Botswana, The Royal Marsden, RFU Injured Players Foundation, The Passage and the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. Photo credit: PA Images