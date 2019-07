Why Natasha Lyonne Was American Pie's Best Character

One scene is particularly cringey: when Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth) informs Jim (Jason Biggs) she needs to change clothes after their study session, he offers her his bedroom — where he sets up a hidden webcam so he and his friends can watch her change. Turns out that Jim made a mistake and sent the streaming link to more people than he intended, so when Nadia decides to take a break and masturbate before changing, hundreds of people are watching without her knowledge or consent. Sure, American Pie is only a teen comedy, but teen comedies contribute to our cultural understanding of sex. Look at how widespread the term “MILF” is now, thanks in large part to American Pie. By the way, the MILF storyline — in which dorky high school student Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas) has sex with his friend’s hot mom (Jennifer Coolidge) — is pretty troubling, too, because of the inherent power imbalance between an adult and a teenager. While Finch might be legally an adult, he has a lot of growing up to do.